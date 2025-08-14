Everybody loves a parade! Whether you’re for the music, the balloons, the vintage cars or just to see who’s wearing the most sparkles, the Lewiston-Auburn Balloon Festival parade has something for everyone. Make sure to hunker down in your front-row seat on Sat., Aug. 16 at 10 AM.

Here’s how the parade will roll:

Kickoff at Elm & Main in Auburn

Cruise down Main Street through New Auburn – wave like you mean it!

Float over the Bernard Lown Peace Bridge into Lewiston via Cedar Street – keep it zen in the Quiet Zone (from Cedar in Auburn to Lincoln Street in Lewiston).

Trek on through to Lincoln Street

Wrap up at Beech Street or just keep rolling down Lincoln if the energy’s too good to stop.

Wanna be in the parade instead of just watching? Drop a line to hamlyn300@gmail.com and join the fun!