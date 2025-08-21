Central Maine Healthcare welcomes new orthopedic surgeon

LEWISTON, ME – Central Maine Healthcare is pleased to announce the arrival of a new provider. Eric Benson, MD, is now practicing at Central Maine Healthcare Orthopedics.

Dr. Benson attended Princeston University before receiving a Master of Science in Physiology at Georgetown University. He attended the Georgetown University School of Medicine before completing an orthopedic surgery residency at the University of New Mexico and a fellowship in shoulder, elbow and hand surgery at the Roth/McFarlane Hand and Upper Limb Center in London, Ontario.

Prior to joining Central Maine Healthcare, he practiced at New Mexico Orthopedics, specializing in shoulder and elbow surgery.

“I chose orthopedic surgery and shoulder and elbow surgery in particular because I have the opportunity to work with and help a wide range of patients with different interests and activity levels and at different stages of life,” Dr. Benson said.

Central Maine Healthcare Orthopedics offers a full spectrum of treatments and services, from fracture care and casting for broken bones to complicated surgical procedures, rehabilitation and therapy services, allowing delivery of comprehensive, whole-person care from one location, to help patients get back to the activities they love.