City of Lewiston reimages city streets

LEWISTON, ME – To reimagine its streets to improve the experience for drivers, walkers and cyclists, the City of Lewiston and Maine Department of Transportation announced today they will hold Reimagining Our Streets, a public engagement event to learn how the public uses its streets and gather ideas on how to make them safer. Designed to be interactive, this event draws in various activities to think creatively about the City’s streetscapes and transportation in a fun, festive atmosphere.

City of Lewiston, Maine Department of Transportation

Reimagining Our Streets Event

Fri., Sep. 26 from 4 PM to 7 PM

Canal Street Demonstration, 110 Canal Street

Alabama BBQ, Lucky Cat Coffee, G’s Hot Dogs, and Legendairy Ice Cream Truck will be on hand, along with exciting kids activities. With E-bikes becoming the fastest-growing forms of transportation worldwide. or the curious, the festival will also have electric bike demonstrations.

Additionally, attendees will have a plethora of informational booths on public transportation and the Center for An Ecology Based Economy will demonstrate EV charging.

Attendees can bring their bike for a test ride on the new bike lanes on Canal St. Relax on the benches along the vibrant colors of the new pavement mural by local artists Melanie Therrien. Most importantly, there are plenty of opportunities to share ideas with staff to make Lewiston’s transportation safer before improvements are made.

The block party is a public engagement opportunity for the Lewiston Village Partnership Initiative, a study aimed at identifying transportation and street improvement opportunities and solutions for Main Street, Sabattus Street, and Canal and Lisbon Streets. The goal of the study is to make Lewiston’s streets safer and more welcoming for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorists.

Anyone who is unable to attend the event can take an online survey to share their feedback. The survey can be found on the project website, which has been translated into French, Portuguese, Lingala, Somali, and Arabic. Visit the website at bit.ly/lewistonvpi

Project partners include MaineDOT, Androscoggin Transportation Resource Center, Toole Design, VIEWSHED, and James Tassé Consulting. This event is also made possible by Maple Way Dental Care, Rainbow Bicycle, Center for an Ecology Based Economy, and citylink bus.