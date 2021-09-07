Clement running for Ward 6 re-election

From Lee Clement

LEWISTON – Lee Clement, the incumbent councilor in Ward 6 has announced his candidacy for re-election to a second term representing Lewiston’s largest ward.

A retired law enforcement and public safety executive with over 50 years’ experience in municipal and county government, Clement is running on a record of transparency, integrity and strong constituent representation, a trademark of his elected service thus far.

Believing Lewiston is poised for positive development and will be the next “big thing” for Maine, he wants to continue the work started by the current council before the pandemic hit and forward movement slowed to a crawl.



Ward 6 Councilor Lee Clement has announced he is running for re-election for the seat. (Photo courtesy of Lee Clement)

As Chairman of the Finance Committee, a general assembly member of the Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments and member of the city loan qualification committee, he believes Lewiston needs to continue strong and common-sense fiscal management in order to provide needed services in a cost-effective manner.

In addition to his civil service, he has been active in the Masons, holding various offices including Master of Augusta Lodge No. 141, District Deputy Grand Master of the 11th Masonic District of the Grand Lodge of Masons in Maine as well as Kora Temple Shriners in Lewiston where he is currently Senior Chief Provost Emeritus.

A sportsman and a Patron Life Member of the NRA, he was Vice President and Director of the Major Waldron Sportsman’s Association in NH and is currently a member of the Androscoggin County Fish & Game Association and a volunteer range safety officer for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife. In his neighborhood, he is a Director and Secretary of the Apple Valley Estates Homeowners’ Association.

Married to Lewiston native Lucille Leclair for just shy of 50 years, he is the father of two grown children and grandfather of four with a strong desire to maintain law and order and safe neighborhoods, improve local infrastructure, establish fiscal responsibility and transparent local government all while making Lewiston a great city and part of an even greater USA. He looks forward to meeting with his constituents and discussing how to move this agenda forward.