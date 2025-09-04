CLT accepting donated items for “Really Big Yard Sale”

AUBURN, ME – Have some belongings that you no longer need and want to get rid of? The Community Little Theatre (CLT) will be accepting donated items this Saturday, September 6 for its first-ever “Really Big Yard Sale” to be held on Saturday, September 13. Donate them to our yard sale and we’ll get them off your hands all in the name of fundraising for the theatre!

CLT volunteers will gladly accept items such as wall art, vintage or antique pieces, small furniture, books and records, home décor items, dishes, glassware, small appliances, toys, and games.

The following items cannot be accepted: upholstered furniture, large appliances, medical equipment, clothing, stuffed animals, TVs, tires, mattresses, pillows, or bedding.

Drop-off will be held Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the theater located at 30 Academy Street in Auburn.

Anyone unable to drop off their items on Saturday are asked to contact CLT at President@laclt.com to schedule another time. The yard sale will be held at CLT on Saturday, September 13, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.