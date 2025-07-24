CLT to host public reading of ‘A New Home’ on August 1st

AUBURN, ME – The Community Little Theatre (CLT) will host a staged reading of “A New Home” on Friday, August 1, at 7:30 p.m. The script will be read by veteran actors from CLT, and eight songs will be performed live. An original musical production, “A New Home” will be presented as CLT’s first production of the 2025-26 season, opening on October 30.

“A New Home” tells the rich and complex history of Lewiston. Written and composed by Paul G. Caron with a new adaptation of the original book by Michael Rosenthal, Richard Martin and Lynn Geiger, the show was first performed to sold-out audiences in 1995 for the Lewiston Bicentennial. This production brings to life the stories of Lewiston’s Indigenous, Franco-American, African, and other immigrant communities, whose contributions have shaped the city’s identity and culture. In the thirty years since the original production, major events – both good and tragic – have occurred in Lewiston and are now represented in the musical’s revival to enhance its relevance and historical significance.

Anyone interested in the show is encouraged to attend the reading which will be held at CLT on 30 Academy Street in Auburn. It is open to the public at no charge.

Auditions for “A New Home” will be held at CLT at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 10 and Monday, August 11. All cast members will be chosen after auditions have been held.

Information about the show, auditions, character descriptions, and more is available online at laclt.com/a-new-home.