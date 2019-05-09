CMCC student earns Lumber Dealers Scholarship

Pictured here with award recipient Maxwell Stanley (c.) are (from l.) CMCC Building Construction Technology program chair Don Varney, Joanne Tarr of Lapointe Lumber Company, Gene Flanagan of Viking Lumber Company, and David Gluck of the Northeastern Retail Lumber Association.

Central Maine Community College student Maxwell Stanley of Vinalhaven has been awarded the Retail Lumber Dealers Association of Maine Brian C. Thayer Memorial Scholarship.

A graduate of Vinalhaven High School, Stanley is a full-time, second-year student in the Building Construction Technology (BCT) program at CMCC. After he completes the program, Stanley hopes to return to the island to live and work in the construction field.

The Retail Lumber Dealers Association of Maine was established in 1933 to foster the interests of those in the retail lumber and building materials industry. Affiliated with the Northeastern Retail Lumber Association, the group provides educational and training opportunities for its members and scholarships for deserving students in the construction fields.

The Building Construction Technology program at CMCC prepares students for employment in construction-related fields. Through a combination of classroom study and hands-on lab work, students become broadly familiar with methods, standards, and codes associated with the construction industry.

The BCT program now offers a “job-site” track that includes paid, on-the-job training for academic credit. Students rotate between seven-week increments of job-site training and on-campus courses.