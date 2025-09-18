CMH doctor helps keep athletes on the field at World Games

LEWISTON, ME – Ian Engler, MD, an orthopedic surgeon at Central Maine Healthcare, was in China last month, serving as the team physician for the U.S. National Ultimate team at the World Games in Chengdu. The World Games is considered the second tier Olympics for sports that are not part of the Olympic Games.

In addition to his work at Central Maine Healthcare Orthopedics, Dr. Engler serves as team physician for Bates College, Edward-Little High School, Lewiston High School, USA Ultimate and Portland Rising. He has served as an assistant team physician for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Penguins and the University of Pittsburgh.

Team USA won gold with a 13-12 win over Canada in the finals.

“I worked with the top seven men and seven women ultimate players in the country who were selected for the team out of several thousand players nationally,” Dr. Engler said. “I also provided care to Sambo martial artists from Cameroon, a fistball player from New Zealand and others. Being able to help athletes from teams which don’t have doctors is one of the many rewarding parts of this experience.”

Dr. Ian Engler poses with members of Team U.S.A. in China