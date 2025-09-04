CMMC graduates its first surgical technology students

LEWISTON, ME – Central Maine Medical Center (CMMC) is proud to announce a historic milestone: the graduation of its first surgical technology students.

Achsah Davis and Suzanne Keene recently completed an intensive program, combining academic coursework, clinical experience and professional development. A significant part of this “earn to learn” program involves rigorous training and hands-on practice in the operating room. These graduates are now fully prepared to enter the workforce as nationally certified surgical technologists.

This initiative, developed in partnership with regional educational providers, was designed to address the growing demand for skilled surgical support staff in Maine. The program not only strengthens the local healthcare workforce but also creates career opportunities for aspiring medical professionals in our community. These graduates will now transition into full-time roles within the surgical teams at Central Maine Healthcare’s three hospitals, contributing directly to high-quality patient care.

“These students are not only excelling academically, but they are also making a real difference at CMMC,” said Faith McNeice, surgical technologist educator for Central Maine Healthcare. “We hope to inspire more students, families and employers to support and engage in healthcare training initiatives like this one.”

Two more students are expected to graduate from the program in late fall.

Suzanne Keene, Tim Counihan, MD, chief of Surgery, Central Maine Healthcare, Achsah Davis, Faith McNeice