Firework use limited in Lewiston

June 25, 2021 | Author

From City of Lewiston

LEWISTON – The City of Lewiston has a fireworks ordinance that restricts the use of consumer fireworks to three dates and a specific discharge zone. .

Consumer Fireworks may be used in Lewiston only on July 4 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; on Dec. 31 from 10 a.m.-1 a.m. the next day; and on Jan. 1 from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Fireworks may not be used in the downtown and central areas of Lewiston. A map showing areas on the outskirts of Lewiston were fireworks are allowed can be found at:  http://bitly.ws/ecms

The sale of fireworks in the City of Lewiston is prohibited.

