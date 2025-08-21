MAINE – St. Mary’s Vein Care will host a free screening event for varicose veins and circulation concerns on Tuesday, September 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Appointments are required, with time slots available every 10 minutes. During the visit, the expert vein care team will perform a quick, painless screening, review results, and discuss any next steps or treatment options if needed.

Varicose veins can be more than a cosmetic issue. They may signal circulation problems that can worsen over time. This event is an opportunity to get answers and learn about treatment options in a comfortable and convenient setting.

To schedule an appointment, call (207) 777-4469.