Community members will have two occasions to sing French holiday songs with local singing group Les Troubadours this season. The first session on Monday, December 3 at 2 p.m. will take place in the chapel at St. Mary’s D’Youville Pavilion. The second session on Friday, December 14 at 1:30 p.m. will be at the University of Southern Maine’s Lewiston-Auburn College.

Les Troubadours will lead those attending in singing a selection of holiday songs, such as “Il est Né Le Divin Enfants” and “C’est Noël.” Providing musical accompaniment will be pianist Jeannette Gregoire.

Both programs are free and open to all. The chapel at D’Youville Pavilion is located at 102 Campus Avenue in Lewiston; Lewiston-Auburn College is located at 51 Westminster Street in Lewiston. For more information, call 576-4109.