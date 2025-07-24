Good Shepherd Food Bank continues to support those in need

AUBURN, ME – The federal budget reconciliation bill (One Big Beautiful Bill) that was signed into law on July 4 includes the biggest cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid in history.

The budget includes changes that increase how much the State of Maine must spend on SNAP and reduce the number of people eligible for benefits. At a time when food insecurity is rising nationwide and the cost of food, heating, and health care remains high, this legislation will worsen the crisis.

Recognizing that SNAP is the most effective tool for preventing hunger, Good Shepherd Food Bank is deeply concerned for the nearly 50,000 Mainers currently receiving SNAP who may face the loss or reduction of their benefits.

The legislation could shift approximately $60 million in annual SNAP funding previously provided by the federal government to the state, resulting in the loss of an estimated 20 million meals Mainers count on. These cuts will increase challenges for people facing hunger who are doing everything they can to get by and place even greater pressure on Good Shepherd Food Bank and the entire charitable food network in Maine.

“We know that good policies can reduce hunger and improve health, and we are grateful for Maine’s four members of Congress who stood with us in opposition to this bill,” said Heather Paquette, President, Good Shepherd Food Bank. “This legislation is a significant setback for people and communities already facing barriers to accessing the food and resources they need to live full lives. Maine’s food insecurity rate is higher than the national average and includes 20% of our children who are currently living in food insecure homes. People in Maine work hard every day to build better lives, but they need a strong foundation to succeed. Access to food and health care is that foundation.”

Individuals and families currently receiving SNAP benefits are encouraged to contact the Maine Department of Health and Human Services to ensure their contact information is up to date.

Good Shepherd Food Bank will continue to lead the way in making nutritious food available to all who need it. Together with Maine’s network of hunger-relief organizations, volunteers, and donors we will keep working to find ways to support our neighbors facing hunger who will be impacted by this bill in the coming months and years.

For information about Good Shepherd Food Bank and how you can get involved visit our website at www.feedingmaine.org.