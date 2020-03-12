I and You opens Friday at The Public Theatre

Emma Wisniewski as Caroline and London Carlisle as Anthony in I and You

When was the last time you saw a play about a pair of compelling teenage characters that in its final moments left you breathless? I And You is that play—a youthful, humorous, powerful and profoundly moving story now playing at The Public Theatre.

High school seniors Caroline and Anthony have more in common than they know. Mysteriously forced together to complete an English project, this unlikely duo discovers a shocking secret that will unite them forever.

Even people who might not normally choose to spend an hour and a half with teenagers are advised to put I And You at the top of their “must-see” list. Audiences have been so stunned by the show’s unexpected final moment, that many of them return for a second time for the pure joy of re-experiencing this stunner of a play.I and You will be performed at The Public Theatre, Lewiston/Auburn’s Professional Theatre, March 13 through 22, Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., with a Saturday matinee on March 21 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $22 for groups. For tickets visit thepublictheatre.org or call 782-3200. The Theatre is located at 31 Maple Street, Lewiston.