Join the Auburn Fire Department today, help patients in need

AUBURN, ME – Each September, Americans search for ways to commemorate the events of Sept. 11 with reverence and service. In that spirit, the American Red Cross and the Auburn Fire Department are coming together for a 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive.

The community blood drive will take place on Thursday, September 11, 2025, from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the Auburn Fire Department (550 Minot Avenue, Auburn). To schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code MERemember911 or call 1-800-RED CROSS.

As we transition to fall, the Red Cross urges people to give blood or platelets to help keep the blood supply strong and support patients the moment they need medical care. Types O-positive and B-negative blood are especially needed now.

Donating blood is one of the simplest things a person can do to help save a patient’s life. Honor the heroes of 9/11 while being a hero for patients in need. In Maine, the Red Cross needs to collect more than 130 donations every day to meet patient demand. We invite you to join our local first responders next Thursday in the bays of the Auburn Fire Department. Together we can save more lives.

People coming together to care for one another is the humanitarian spirit shared by our Red Cross community and fans of PEANUTS for the past 75 years. Those who come to give by Sept. 21 will receive an exclusive Red Cross x PEANUTS mystery bag with one of four special T-shirt designs, while supplies last. Thousands of golden tickets are also randomly hidden in mystery bags throughout the country. Donors who find a golden ticket when they open their bag can redeem it through an online form for all four T-shirts! Visit RedCrossBlood.org/Peanuts for details.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.