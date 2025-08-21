L-A Rotary Club welcomes new members

LEWISTON, AUBURN, ME – The Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club recently inducted five new members who are pictured below along with their club sponsors and officers. From left are outgoing president Larry Delhagen; new members Scott and Elaine St. Pierre and their sponsor Stephanie Gelinas; new member Nishant Patel and sponsor Roger Philippon; sponsor Christine and new member Amy Sanchez; and President Peter Arsenault. Absent from the photo is new member Jeffrey Harmon, mayor of Auburn.

Scott and Elaine St. Pierre are the owners of SPS Property Inspections of Lewiston, which offers comprehensive home inspections, testing, and handyman services. Nishant Patel, the owner of Future Foods Supermarket in Mechanic Falls, is actually a transfer member from his previous club in Boston, MA. Amy Sanchez is creator and executive director of Kommunity Kritters in Lewiston, a grassroots resource to assist Lewiston residents to care for their animals.

The Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Club has been serving this community since its founding in 1917. In addition to various volunteer activities, the club raises funds to support local service agencies and to provide yearly scholarships to graduating seniors from area high schools. The club meets every Thursday at noon at the Village Inn Restaurant in Auburn. Anyone interested in joining is encouraged to come to a meeting and visit the club website at lewistonauburnrotary.org/.