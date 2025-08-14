LEWISTON, ME – After more than three decades of service to the City of Lewiston starting as a police officer, Lewiston Police Chief David St. Pierre formally announced today his retirement, effective September 9, 2025.

A Lewiston native, Chief St. Pierre has served the city with distinction for 33 years, the last four as Chief of Police. Chief St. Pierre called the decision “a difficult one” made with the support of his family, adding, “Serving this City — my hometown — has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

St. Pierre has led the department through some of its most challenging and transformative times. His leadership was instrumental in strengthening department morale, expanding community policing efforts, and building trust with Lewiston residents. Known for his steady and humble leadership, Chief St. Pierre often credited the success of the department to the team around him. “I’ve never done this job alone,” he said. “Everything we’ve accomplished has been because of the dedication and professionalism of the incredible men and women of the Lewiston Police Department.”

“My 33-year career with the Lewiston Police Department has been nothing short of fantastic, so very rewarding and challenging at the same time. I truly appreciate each and every one of my colleagues and will miss you all deeply. It has been a pleasure being your Chief,” said St. Pierre.

“Chief St. Pierre has served this community with integrity, compassion, and professionalism,” said Bryan Kaenrath, Lewiston City Administrator. “I know firsthand how deeply committed he is to Lewiston and how difficult it is for someone of his character, a true public servant, to step away. The heart of a police officer never stops protecting and serving, even in retirement. He has more than earned the time to focus on his family, especially enjoying special moments with his grandson, Ben. Lewiston is better because of his leadership, and his legacy will carry forward.”

“I deeply appreciate Chief St. Pierre’s steady leadership and unwavering commitment to our city. His decades of service have made Lewiston a safer, stronger community,” said Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline. “In particular, his guidance and strength during the October 25 tragedy provided reassurance and clarity during one of our darkest hours. Lewiston owes him a profound debt of gratitude, and I respect him immensely for all he has given to this city.”

Chief St. Pierre’s leadership was perhaps most visible during the unimaginable tragedy of October 25, 2023, the deadliest mass shooting in Maine’s history and, at the time, the nation. In the face of chaos, fear, and grief, he led with calm resolve and unshakable focus. As the city grappled with loss and uncertainty, he ensured a coordinated, disciplined response across local, state, and federal agencies, while also being present for his officers and the community. His ability to balance operational command with deep compassion helped guide Lewiston through one of its darkest chapters and brought a steady hand when it was needed most.

Chief St. Pierre is widely regarded as a cop’s cop who never forgot where he came from and remained deeply connected to the men and women serving on the front lines. Starting his career as a patrol officer and rising through the ranks to become Chief, he championed efforts to ensure officers had the equipment, training, and compensation officers need to serve effectively. He was a driving force behind the development of a new, state-of-the-art police headquarters, worked tirelessly to secure pay increases and retirement improvements, and regularly walked the halls and neighborhoods to meet with residents and officers. His commitment to leadership was also evident in his completion of the in senior leadership training program at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, which undoubtedly helped shape his calm, strategic approach during times of crisis, including the October 25 tragedy.

As the City looks to the future, Kaenrath noted that he will meet with senior leadership early next week to determine next steps for filling the Chief’s role. “Our priority will be maintaining the high standards of public safety and leadership that Chief St. Pierre established,” said Kaenrath. According to the City Charter, the City Administrator appoints the Police Chief.