Outpatient diabetes self-management classes offered

BRIDGTON, ME – This month, Bridgton Hospital will offer a series of outpatient self-management classes to inform and empower those with diabetes to live well and effectively manage the disease.

The cost of these classes is covered by most insurance plans, including MaineCare and Medicare.

Class dates:

Sept. 23, 1-3 p.m.

Sept. 25, 1-3 p.m.

Sept. 30, 1-3 p.m.

The classes will take place at Bridgton Hospital in the main hospital boardroom.

The classes include:

An overview of diabetes

Exercise and diabetes

Medications

Goal setting and problem solving

Nutrition management

Participants must:

Pre-register

Be able to attend all three classes

Receive a referral from their primary care provider

Participate in a one-on-one dietary consultation

To make an appointment or sign up, please call (207)647-6064.