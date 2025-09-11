Outpatient diabetes self-management classes offered
BRIDGTON, ME – This month, Bridgton Hospital will offer a series of outpatient self-management classes to inform and empower those with diabetes to live well and effectively manage the disease.
The cost of these classes is covered by most insurance plans, including MaineCare and Medicare.
Class dates:
Sept. 23, 1-3 p.m.
Sept. 25, 1-3 p.m.
Sept. 30, 1-3 p.m.
The classes will take place at Bridgton Hospital in the main hospital boardroom.
The classes include:
An overview of diabetes
Exercise and diabetes
Medications
Goal setting and problem solving
Nutrition management
Participants must:
Pre-register
Be able to attend all three classes
Receive a referral from their primary care provider
Participate in a one-on-one dietary consultation
To make an appointment or sign up, please call (207)647-6064.