Senior advisory council luncheon Oct 27

LEWISTON, ME – The Lewiston Senior Advisory Council (LSAC) would like to invite Lewiston residents age 50+ to join council members to a free light lunch on Monday, October 27 from 11:00 a.m. to noon to be held at the Senior Center at the Lewiston Armory located at 65 Central Avenue in Lewiston. We will discuss what the Lewiston Senior Advisory Council is doing, how you can help, listen to your concerns and invite your feedback to help us carry out our mission. City administrator, Bryan Kaenrath plans to attend.

Due to limited seating, registration is requested by Friday, October 17. Register online at www.LewistonRecreation.com and click on LSAC meet and greet. For assistance contact Stephanie Cote at 513-3059 or at SCote@LewistonMaine.gov.

The Lewiston Armory is handicapped accessible.