St Dom’s alum makes matching challenge to raise $300k for scholarship fund

Donald Dion is a 1972 graduate of Saint Dominic Academy (previously Saint Dominic Regional High School)

Donald Dion, a 1972 graduate of Saint Dominic Academy (previously Saint Dominic Regional High School), is challenging the community to help raise $300,000 in scholarships to help local families facing financial challenges send their children to the school he credits with launching his successful career in finance.

Through May 1, Dion will match every dollar donated to the scholarship fund, up to a maximum of $150,000.

After graduating from Saint Dominic, Dion earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and business administration from Saint Michael’s College in Vermont before receiving a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Maine Law School and a master’s of law degree from Boston University Law School.

He founded Dion Money Management, an investment advisory firm in 1996; served as the publisher of the Fidelity Independent Advisor; and is the trustee of the Dion Family Foundation, which focuses on helping individuals by offering tuition assistance at Catholic institutions.

“Our success as an institution is measured by the lives we impact,” said Donald Fournier, principal of Saint Dominic Academy. “Many alumni, including Mr. Dion, attribute their success in life in part due to the education they received here.

“Each time a student is unable to attend or leaves us early due to financial considerations, an opportunity is lost,” he continued. “Please help us make the most of this incredible opportunity. I have already made my gift; please make yours today!”

To donate, text DION to (207) 222-7203, call Nicole Nadeau Adams at 782-6911, or visit: https://aware3.net/give/appeal/CNmgYd3.

Donors can also send a check, noting “Dion Scholarship Fund” in the subject line, to Saint Dominic Academy, 121 Gracelawn Road, Auburn, ME 04210-6452.

For more information, contact Deb Anthoine at 782-6911, ext. 1115 or debra.anthoine@portlanddiocese.org.