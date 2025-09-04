MAINE – Seven new Medical Assistants have joined the care team at St. Mary’s after completing the organization’s most recent earn-while-you-learn training program in partnership with Gray–New Gloucester Adult Education.

The program allows participants to gain hands-on experience while completing coursework, preparing them for a career in healthcare without the need to step away from the workforce. Graduates work alongside experienced professionals, building the skills and knowledge needed to provide direct patient care.

Now certified, these new Medical Assistants will serve in various areas across St. Mary’s, supporting patients and clinical teams. The program is one of several workforce development efforts aimed at meeting staffing needs while creating local opportunities for healthcare careers.