MAINE – St. Mary’s Pediatrics has achieved Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) recognition from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA), joining all other St. Mary’s primary care practices in meeting national standards for patient-centered care.

The PCMH model is designed to improve how primary care is delivered. It focuses on building ongoing relationships with patients and families, coordinating care across different providers, and making services easier to access. Practices must meet specific standards that cover areas such as communication, care planning, and use of health data to guide decisions.

St. Mary’s Pediatrics meets PCMH standards by working closely with families, improving access to care, and coordinating with specialists, schools, and community resources. These efforts help ensure children receive timely and appropriate care at every stage of development.

For more information about St. Mary’s Pediatrics, visit stmarysmaine.com/pediatrics.