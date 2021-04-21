Storywalk features student photos

From City of Auburn

AUBURN – The City of Auburn’s April Storywalk features photography from 16 different Auburn students.

Each display showcases two 10×8 photographs proudly taken by Auburn students from various elementary schools.

This project was organized by Lynda Leonas, Auburn Public Schools K-6 Visual Arts Educator.

One of the displays for the April Storywalk that features photographs taken by K-6 students at elementary schools in Auburn. (Photo courtesy of City of Auburn)

If you have an idea for a future Storywalk, please reach out to Sabrina Best, Auburn Recreation Director at sbest@auburnmaine.gov or 333-6611.

In October of 2019, the City of Auburn, in collaboration with LA Arts, announced the completion of the delightful new “Storywalk” project along Auburn’s beautiful Riverwalk.

The project includes eight durable display cases, which can be found between Festival Plaza and Bonney Park. They showcase different “art and culture” pieces each month. Residents and visitors of all ages are encouraged to take a monthly stroll along the Riverwalk to enjoy the displays which are changed monthly by the Auburn Recreation Department.