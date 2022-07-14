The First Amendment: 21st Century Edition at LPL

LEWISTON, ME (July 1, 2022) — The First Amendment Museum joins the Lewiston Public Library on Monday, July 18, 2022 for a talk entitled “The First Amendment: 21st Century Edition”, featuring Maxwell Nosbisch, Manager of Visitor Experiences at the museum. This free, public program will take place at 5:30pm in Callahan Hall at the Lewiston Public Library with virtual participation options available on Zoom and Facebook.

The First Amendment to the Constitution protects our rights to religion, press, speech, assembly, and petition. In the changing political and cultural climate, it is not always clear what actions and statements are protected and which are considered censorship, hate speech, or illegal gatherings and forms of redress. In his presentation geared towards the general public, Maxwell will guide the audience through the First Amendment and what it means in these modern times followed by an interactive discussion with participants.

The First Amendment Museum, located in Augusta, Maine, is a relatively new, nonpartisan, nonprofit dedicated to promoting the understanding and use of the First Amendment in order to advance democracy so that all may reap the benefits.

Admission is free to all Library events. Registration required for Zoom participation only. Event will also be livestreamed to Facebook. The Lewiston Public Library is located downtown at 200 Lisbon Street at the corner of Pine Street. More information on Monday's lecture is available by contacting the Lewiston Public Library at 513-3135 or LPLReference@lewistonmaine.gov.