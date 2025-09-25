The old & new in CLT’s ‘A New Home’

LEWISTON, ME – Several cast, crew, and orchestra members for the upcoming musical “A New Home” who also participated in “Lewiston: A New Home,” first performed in 1995 as part of the Lewiston bicentennial celebration, gathered recently at a rehearsal of “A New Home,” which is adapted from the 1995 production.

“A New Home,” which is the opening production of Community Little Theatre’s 86th season, recounts through music and song the fascinating history of Lewiston, bringing to life the stories of Lewiston’s Indigenous, Franco-American, Irish, and African immigrant communities. Featuring a cast of 30 and an orchestra of 26, the show includes new music and lyrics written by the director Paul G. Caron, who was the composer, lyricist, and musical director for “Lewiston: A New Home.”

The seven performances of “A New Home” will be held on October 30 – November 9 at the Lewiston Middle School Auditorium. This production is being presented by the Isabella J. Gendron Foundation. Thanks to a grant from the Maine Arts Commission, the November 2 and 8 performances will feature ASL interpretation to ensure accessibility for all audience members. For more information or to purchase tickets online, visit LACLT.com.

Justin Morin and Janelle Raven, at center, who are playing the lead roles in the upcoming CLT musical “A New Home,” are joined here by fellow production members who were also part of the 1995 musical “Lewiston: A New Home,” from which the current show is adapted. From left in front are Roger Philippon, who is playing the same two roles he had in 1995; Morin and Raven; director Paul Caron, who was the lyricist and composer for the 1995 show; and Bruce Theriault, trombonist. In back are Mike Truchon, trumpeter; Paul Lemay, who is playing the same role he had in 1995; and drummer Mark Fredericks. “A New Home” will run October 30 to November 9 at the Lewiston Middle School Auditorium. More information at LACLT.com.