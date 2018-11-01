Veterans Day “Pass In Review and Musical Tribute”

The L & A Veterans Council will host their annual “Pass In Review and Musical Tribute” on Sunday, November 11 at 10 a.m., with line up at 9 a.m., at the Lewiston Armory. The group invites all Color and Honor Guards from area veterans’ posts, fire and police departments, social and fraternal organizations, and youth organizations to participate in the Pass in Review. Area high school bands and school choirs are invited to perform a few songs or musical selections for the Musical Tribute.

The council invites the community to come honor our veterans by attending this annual Veterans Day event. Coffee and donuts will be provided by the American Legion Post 22 and Auxiliary. For more information, call Jerry Dewitt at 576-0376 or Bert Dutil at 786-2305.