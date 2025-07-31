Rinck, Maine CDC win award for suicide prevention efforts

LEWISTON, ME – Rinck Advertising has been honored with a Silver Anvil Award from the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) for Filter Out the Noise, a youth suicide prevention campaign developed with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Maine CDC). Widely regarded as the “Oscar” of the public relations industry, PRSA’s Silver Anvil Awards recognize outstanding strategic public relations programs that drive meaningful results and shape conversations on issues that matter most.

As a leader in behavior change marketing, the agency earned top honors in the “Social Media – Macro Influencer” category for its impactful work addressing youth and young adult mental health across Maine, specifically related to suicide prevention through education and provision of resources. Behavior change marketing entails using thoughtful, strategic communication to help people make choices and access resources that lead to healthier, safer, and better lives – for themselves and their communities. That’s exactly what this campaign achieved.

“Winning a Silver Anvil is such an incredible honor, and it means even more because it recognizes work that truly has the power to save lives,” said Nikki Jarvais, Senior Vice President at Rinck Advertising. “What makes the Filter Out the Noise campaign so powerful is how it uses influencer marketing to connect with young people in ways that feel real. It’s not just messaging, it’s meaningful, it’s authentic, and it creates a safe space for tough but necessary conversations. That kind of connection is what delivers critical support when it’s needed most.”

Addressing a Crisis with Innovation

Maine has long faced suicide rates significantly higher than the national average—a crisis that became even more urgent following the tragic Lewiston mass shooting in October 2023, as such incidents can have long-lasting effects on the mental health of those impacted. As the community braced for the emotional one-year anniversary of the tragedy, the Maine CDC and Rinck launched campaigns to reach youth, young adults, and adults with audience-centered, trauma-informed messaging and mental health resources, including 988 Maine.

Drawing on Rinck’s deep expertise in influencer marketing, the Filter out the Noise youth and young adult campaign partnered with trusted Maine-based macro influencers including mental health professionals, educators, and youth coaches to share content on TikTok and Instagram that would reduce the stigma of having open conversations about mental health. Their authentic stories and guidance resonated strongly with young people across the state.

“Influencers build their following by sharing genuine, authentic content,” explained Katie Greenlaw, Vice President of Public Relations and Influencer Marketing at Rinck. “Their audiences tend to pay attention and engage with their messages about a variety of topics, including products they like or what shows they are watching. To be able to capitalize on this captive audience with influencers sharing deeply personal stories including their own mental health experiences, made it even more meaningful. We are so grateful that our influencer partners were willing to share their raw stories to help make an impact on Maine youth.”

The campaign successfully drove audiences to necessary resources, proving the power of trusted voices to tackle critical public health challenges. Filter Out the Noise empowered young Mainers to seek help, talk openly about mental health, and connect with trusted adults, underscoring the vital role influencers can play in delivering essential public health messages.

Leadership in Purpose-Driven Influencer Marketing

Rinck has consistently pushed the boundaries of influencer marketing to serve meaningful causes. From driving health behavior change to advancing public safety, Rinck’s work exemplifies how influencer partnerships can transform entire communities.

“Influencers are not just trendsetters—they’re vital partners in public health,” said Greenlaw. “This award is a testament to our clients’ willingness to innovate and our team’s commitment to creating campaigns that truly make a difference.”

For more information about Rinck’s award-winning work, visit [www.rinckadvertising.com]www.rinckadvertising.com.

About PRSA and the Silver Anvil Awards

Founded in 1947, the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) is the nation’s leading professional organization serving the communications community. Its Silver Anvil Awards honor excellence in strategic public relations programs, evaluating entrants on research, planning, execution, and measurable results. Winning a Silver Anvil represents the highest standard of performance in the industry.

Read more Rinck news.

###

About Rinck Advertising: Founded in 2001, Rinck is a nationally recognized full-service marketing, advertising, and public relations agency headquartered in Maine?with remote locations across the U.S. The firm provides expertise in strategic planning, brand building, creative services, media planning and buying, digital strategy & development, public relations, influencer marketing, affiliate marketing, shopper marketing, and content marketing. Over the last decade, Rinck has built a behavioral change practice specializing in counter-marketing, social marketing, and mass-reach health communications.?Rinck represents a range of local, regional, national, and international clients in government, higher education, consumer packaged goods, restaurant service, transportation, banking, law, healthcare,?non-profits,?and tourism. Learn more about Rinck at?www.rinckadvertising.com?or check out @RinckAdvertising on?Facebook,?Instagram or LinkedIn.