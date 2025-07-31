TPT, MSMT present The Irish…and how they got that way

BRUNSWICK, ME – Two of Maine’s premier theatre companies, The Public Theatre and Maine State Music Theatre, are thrilled to announce a special co-production of the spirited musical revue The Irish…and How They Got That Way, running August 27 through September 14, 2025, at The Public Theatre in Lewiston. This unique collaboration brings together the best of both companies, celebrating the resilience, humor, and enduring spirit of the Irish people in a heartwarming production that will leave audiences clapping, laughing, and singing along.

This marks the first co-production between MSMT and The Public Theatre since their successful collaboration on Grease in 2019.

“The Public Theatre is excited to offer Maine audiences an opportunity to see our beautiful theatre in Lewiston,” says Ray Dumont, Executive Director. “Partnering with Maine State Music Theatre, as we did in 2019 with Grease, combines the expertise, resources, and commitment to excellence of both organizations to bring a production to our stage that will delight audiences with great music and great performances. We hope that many new theatergoers will come to see what’s happening in Lewiston.”

Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Frank McCourt (Angela’s Ashes), this crowd-pleasing revue returns by popular demand following previous acclaimed performances. Through an evocative blend of storytelling, humor, and music, McCourt explores the rich tapestry of the Irish-American experience. Audiences will be treated to classic Irish ballads like “Danny Boy” and “The Rose of Tralee,” alongside contemporary favorites from artists like U2. This lively production offers a stirring portrait of a people shaped by history, hardship, and hope.

The Irish…and How They Got That Way boasts a star-studded cast of longtime Maine State Music Theatre favorites, including Curt Dale Clark, David Girolmo, Heidi Kettenring, and Charis Leos. The production is directed and choreographed by the award-winning Marc Robin, renowned for his dynamic work on MSMT’s most beloved productions. This same production plays to sold-out houses at The Fulton Theatre in Lancaster, PA, from February 7 through March 16, 2025. “This cast is truly the best of the best. Not only are they MSMT favorites, but they are also lifelong friends. I am so excited to reunite this incredible group for an unforgettable theatrical event,” says Curt Dale Clark, Artistic Director of Maine State Music Theatre.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE: • Previews: August 27 & 28 • Opening Performance: Friday, August 29 at 7 PM • Evening Performances: Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7 PM • Matinees: Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 2 PM

TICKET INFORMATION: Tickets range from $45 – $60 and are available via:

Website: thepublictheatre.org

Phone: 207.782.3200

In-person: The Public Theatre Box Office, 31 Maple Street, Lewiston, ME 04240

Don’t miss this rare opportunity to experience the warmth and wit of Frank McCourt’s masterpiece The Irish…and How They Got That Way, presented by two of Maine’s most celebrated theatre companies.

Charis Leos, David Girolmo, Curt Dale Clark, Heidi Kettenring. Photo by Kevin Faraci.