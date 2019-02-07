Arnott Fiddlers to perform at Rotary Auction

The Arnott Fiddlers of Otisfield will perform at the Lewiston-Auburn Rotary Lunch Club Auction on Saturday, February 16. Rossby, age 13, Elsie, age 11, and Oliver, age 9, each began playing the fiddle at age four. Rossby won the competition at the 2016 Waterford World’s Fair Fiddle Contest. The young fiddlers were then invited to play as special guests of the Don Roy Trio at the four Fiddle-icious concerts of 2017 and continue to play at various special events.

Thousands of dollars’ worth of auction and raffle items, including tickets to major league sporting events, will be up for bid in the auction, which will take place at the Carriage House at 1119 Lisbon Street in Lewiston. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for the item preview, followed by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. The live auction will start at 8 p.m. A cash bar will be available. Raffle tickets will be sold at the door for $10 (15 tickets) or $20 (40 tickets). Proceeds will benefit Rotary-supported local community projects and non-profit agencies.

Tickets for the event are $20, available until Saturday, February 9 through online reservation at www.eventbrite.com. For more information, call 713-7045 or email millhime@myfairpoint.net.