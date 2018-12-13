Auburn Police Department names Deputy Chief

The Auburn Police Department has announced the promotion of Lieutenant Timothy Cougle to the rank of Deputy Chief of Police. Cougle, a life-long resident of Auburn, is a 21-year veteran of the department. He began his career with the APD in January of 1997 and has served as a Detective, Patrol Sergeant, and Lieutenant. As a Lieutenant, he has served as Commander of all three divisions of the department: Patrol, Support Services, and, most recently, Criminal Investigations.

“Deputy Chief Cougle is deeply committed to this community,” said Police Chief Jason Moen. “He lives and works here, has built his life and family here, and is well-respected among his peers and by residents. I am truly looking forward to working with Tim as we begin a new leadership journey with the agency.”

In 2002, Cougle received the “Act of Bravery by a Law Enforcement Officer” award from the Maine Chiefs of Police Association. In 2018, he received the Auburn Police Department’s award for “Supervisor of the Year.”

Deputy Chief Cougle currently serves on the Auburn PAL (Police Activities League) Board of Directors and the Auburn Recreation Department Advisory Board. He coordinates the department’s Lake Auburn Neighborhood Watch group. He has coached numerous Auburn Suburban Little League and YMCA Pee Wee basketball teams. He makes his home in Auburn with his wife, Kara, and their son, Landon.