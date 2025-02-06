Auburn Public Library presents Death Café L/A

AUBURN, ME — On Monday, February 10th, from 5:15 to 6:30 PM, the Auburn Public Library will be hosting a new, monthly program entitled Death Café L/A.

Death Café L/A is a free, monthly group-directed discussion about death and dying. Co-presented by the Auburn Public Library and run by volunteer facilitators Elaine Gammon and Ilse Thompson, Death Café L/A has no specific agenda, objectives, or themes. It’s simply an open forum intended to bring awareness to the topics surrounding death and promote healthy discussions around end-of-life and beyond.

Death Café L/A offers a respectful space for death-curious individuals to share personal insights, consider new perspectives, engage in thoughtful conversation, and ponder big questions about this often-taboo, yet universal topic.

First introduced in concept by Bernard Crettaz, a Swiss sociologist in the United Kingdom in 2004, Death Cafes are recognized as a non-profit “social franchise.” This unique discussion group has spread quickly, sparking interest in death awareness and end-of-life contemplation. Today, there are over 9600 in-person and online Death Cafes in the U.S.

Ilse Thompson is a writer, Spirituality Coach, and Death Doula who counsels individuals facing grief, loss, and death. Ilse received her master’s degree in Buddhist studies from Maitripa College, where she trained in contemplative practices and focused specifically on interfaith chaplaincy and pastoral care.

This calling led her to earn an End-of-Life Doula Professional Certificate through the University of Vermont Lerner College of Medicine. As a gifted facilitator and empathetic practitioner, Ilse enjoys holding space and offering guidance for people navigating their end-of-life decisions and plans.

Elaine Gammon is a marketing professional and art enthusiast who is new to the field of modern death care and end-of-life planning. Elaine recently earned her End-of-Life Doula Professional Certificate through the University of Vermont Lerner College of Medicine. She plans to continue her training to become a Death Doula, legacy planner, and end-of-life educator. With openness, curiosity, and a “beginner’s” mindset, Elaine enjoys bringing people together for meaningful and inspiring conversations.

This program will take place in the Androscoggin Community Room at the Auburn Public Library. Registration is not required.

For more information about this and other programs offered at the Auburn Public Library, visit their website at www.auburnpubliclibrary.org or call the Reference Desk at 207-333-6640, ext. 4.