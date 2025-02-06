TCST swims to second place at NNE District Championships

AUBURN, ME — The YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston is excited to announce results from our Twin Cities Swim Team (TCST) at the YMCA Northern New England District Championships held in Goffstown, NH, January 25-26, 2025. This meet was attended by eight different teams representing YMCAs from Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Massachusetts. TCST swimmers recorded first-place finishes in 30 different events over the weekend, breaking several team records and two state records in the process.

Sebastian Pambo, Owen Robinson, Eli Vandeventer, and Caden LaPlante set a new state record in the 13-14 Boys 200-Yard Freestyle Relay with a time of 1:36.40, besting the previous record by half a second. Caden LaPlante also broke the state record in the 13-14 Boys 100-Yard Butterfly with a time of 54.00, edging out the previous record of 54.27. While it was the Granite YMCA Tiger Sharks who took top spot, TCST put forth a strong runner-up showing, notching a second-place finish overall.

About the Twin Cities Swim Team

The YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston has offered competitive swimming programs since the 1920s, with the name Twin Cities Swim Team being established in the 1990s. In 2021, we expanded our program to partner with the YWCA of Central Maine. Currently, there are 86 swimmers between the ages of 5 and 18 competing on the team. For further information about TCST, parents can email Head Coach Matt Reed at mreed@alymca.org.

About the YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston

Serving the greater L/A communities since 1868, the YMCA of Auburn-Lewiston is a 501(c)3 charitable educational organization that seeks to strengthen the foundations of local communities through collaborations and services that focus on youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Each year, the YMCA serves more than 800 individual children in youth sports, camp, and childcare programs, along with over 4,000 active members taking part in health, wellness, and fitness programs.