“Art Quilts Maine” kicks off L/A Arts’ 2025 exhibition

LEWISTON, ME – The L/A Arts Gallery is about to get provocatively cozy with a group show featuring artworks by Maine quilters Anne Walker, Rana O’Connor, Argenta Jeffrey and Celeste Poulin.

The artists are all members of Art Quilts Maine, a chapter of Pine Tree Quilts, which supports members in exploring contemporary quilt art, inspires creativity and individuality, and promotes the understanding, appreciation, and recognition of contemporary quilters in the state of Maine.

Each year since 2012, members of Art Quilts Maine have produced work in response to one or more themes. The resulting collection debuts at Maine Quilts, then tours the state for a year. Venues include libraries and galleries from Skowhegan to Cape Elizabeth.

Unlike the usual touring exhibitions, however, the theme for this new show at L/A Arts is built around ongoing engagement with the creative challenge itself.

About the Exhibition

Curated from an open call to group members, this retrospective includes works inspired by several different challenges from 2017 through 2023. Themes represented in the exhibition include:

Mixed Media Mashup (2017), which challenged artists to combine two or more visual art media in their works;

Batik Challenge (2018), wherein artists included batik fabrics in their creations;

On (or Off) the Beaten Path (2018), which asked artists to depict their interpretation of a path, trail, map, or walk from well-trod to rarely travelled;

Page 20 (2019) in which artists were inspired by a page from a random magazine;

Blue, Red and White (2019), for which artists were required to work with provided fabrics;

Inspired by the Classics (2020), featuring contemplations on an artist who worked prior to 1900;

Architexture (2021), which asked artists to take their ideas from any man-made structure;

Mystery Progression (2021), for which artists were provided a “word of the month” to incorporate into their developing quilts;

Quilts in the Abstract (2022), which challenged artists to fuse quilting techniques with abstract art;

Creative Circles, Rings and Curves (2023) demonstrates the many ways these shapes add motion to a quilter’s composition;

Tradition Re-Imagined (2023) asked artists to break the mold on a traditional quilt block.

Art Quilts Maine: A Retrospective runs January 31-March 14 at the L/A Arts Gallery, 168 Lisbon St. in Lewiston.