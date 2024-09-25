CLT announces cast of the musical ‘1776’

AUBURN, ME — Director Celeste Philippon has announced the cast for Community Little Theatre’s upcoming production of the musical “1776,” which will open on October 25.

Kicking off CLT’s 85th consecutive season, “1776” tells the story of John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and Thomas Jefferson as they fight for independence against a deadlocked Continental Congress in a show filled with humor, romance, and tension. The seminal event in American history blazes to life in this unconventional Broadway hit, which won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical. “1776” puts a human face on the pages of history as we see the real men behind the names we have known for so long. Witness the birth of a nation as our forefathers struggle to craft the Declaration of Independence.

Left to right seated are Tony Morin (John Hancock), Greg Lambert (George Read), Phil Vampatella (Caesar Rodney), Dan Crawford (Col. McKean), Glenn Davis (Richard Henry Lee), Rowland Hazard (Courier), and Nicole Emery (Joseph Hewes). Standing are Joe Daniels (Josiah Bartlett) Mark Dils (John Adams), Chip Morrison (Rev. Witherspoon), Jeff Fairfield (Roger Sherman), Roger Philippon (Ben Franklin), Joe Cormier (Robert Livingston), John Blanchette (John Dickinson), Gerry Therrien (Edward Rutledge), Dan Kane (James Wilson), Geoff Pike (Samuel Chase), Jason Riethmann (Charles Thomson), Tony Roy (Samuel Chase), Jim McKinley (Andrew McNair), Danielle Robichaud (Martha Jefferson), Jacob Osborne (Dr. Hall), and Sarah Duncan (Abigail Adams). Absent are Grayson Smith (Thomas Jefferson), Ray Fletcher (Stephen Hopkins), Christian Kuhlthau (Lewis Morris), James Vaillancourt (Leather Apron), and Elijah Morissette (Painter).

Performances will be held October 25, 26, 31, and November 1 and 2 at 7:30 p.m., and October 27, and November 3 at 2:00 p.m. Season subscriptions and individual tickets are now available online at www.laclt.com/box-office.