A unique and unforgettable play at The Public Theatre!

The Public Theatre starts the New Year with one of the most powerful and unique experiences you will ever have in a theatre with the critically acclaimed Off-Broadway hit Every Brilliant Thing playing Jan 24 – Feb 2.

Every Brilliant Thing is a funny, moving and unforgettable story told with the help of the audience.

If you have ever written a “gratitude list” or lost sight of the things that make life worth living, this humorous and heartbreaking interactive play is for you.

When a woman goes into the hospital because she finds it “hard to be happy”, her 7-year-old daughter starts writing her a list of all the brilliant things in life worth living for. No. 1: “Ice cream”, No. 25: “Wearing a cape”, No. 317: “The even numbered Star Trek films”. As the girl grows older, her list grows longer, ultimately reminding her of all the large and small miracles in her own life.

“The Public Theatre has never done a play like this before” says Artistic Director Janet Mitchko. “We are altering the theatre to create a greater sense of intimacy with the performer, including seating 24 people on the stage. People in the audience both on the stage and in the auditorium will help the actress to tell the story. This play is the most unique, delightful and non-intimidating interactive play I have ever experienced and the powerful impact it makes on everyone who sees it comes from the sense of community that is created by the spontaneous way the audience works together. In fact, this play’s unique structure is a part of its charm and central message reminding us that we are never alone, and can help each other get through life’s toughest moments.

Before the show begins, the actress will mingle with people throughout the entire audience giving out slips of paper numbered with “brilliant things” to be read aloud when she calls out their corresponding number. Other audience members may also be asked to interact within the context of the story with strong guidance from the actress.

Starring in this show will be Tarah Flanagan. Tarah has previously appeared at The Public Theatre in Private Lives, The Nerd, Almost Maine, The 13th of Paris, The Language Archive, and The Ladies Foursome. A professional actress based in New York, Tarah has performed at some of the finest regional theatres the country as well as on film and tv. The production will be directed by Laura Kepley, an award-winning artistic leader, director, producer, and educator. Laura was the Artistic Director of Cleveland Play House for nine years during which time her theatre was awarded the 2015 Regional Theatre Tony Award.

THIS PRODUCTION WILL BE SEATING 24 LUCKY PEOPLE ON THE STAGE for only $20!

Special post-show events will include a free talkback on Sun, Jan 25 and Sat, Feb 1 following the matinee performances. Free Pre-show events included with your ticket will be a wine-tasting on Thurs, Jan 30 and a beer tasting on Sat, Feb 1 before the evening performances. Visit ThePublicTheatre.org for more details.

Every Brilliant Thing runs Jan 24 – Feb 2 at The Public Theatre, Lewiston/Auburn’s Professional Theatre located at 31 Maple St. Thurs-Friday at 7:00pm, Sat at 3pm, Sun at 2pm with a Sat evening show on Feb 1 at 7:30pm. Tickets $35 – $15. Tickets and information at www.ThePublicTheatre.org or 207-782-3200.

Tarah Flanagan, Photo by Roger Mastroianni