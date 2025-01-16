CLT presenting Heart and Music Valentine’s weekend

AUBURN, ME — Introducing Ashleigh St. Pierre’s directorial debut at Community Little Theater (CLT)! Heart and Music is sharing the love between each other, albeit complicated, romantic, or platonic. Shows are February 14th & 15th.

L/A Community Little Theatre, located at 30 Academy Street in Auburn, has been producing live theatre since 1940. A volunteer, non-profit organization, our goal is to provide affordable and quality entertainment in the performing arts as well as education, training, and experience in theatre for area youth. www.laclt.com.

From Left to Right: Gregory Judd, Justin Morin, Sara Chaloux (stage manager), Samantha Harriott, Adrian Morneau (music director), Ashleigh St. Pierre (Director), Eileen Messina, and Jacob Sutherland. Not pictured Anthony M. Delorme. Photo credit to Sophie Wood, prior editing done by Benjamin Simpson