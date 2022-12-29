(December 20, 2022) — Every October since 2005, Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader’s entire team participates in WJBQ Q97.9’s “Cans for a Cure” which raises money to help those fighting breast cancer in Maine. All agents and staff members encourage clients, friends, family and businesses to save cans and bottles to donate to the cause. The goal each year is to completely fill their moving van with cans and bottles and they’re proud to say they’ve done once again this year. Follow Fontaine Team on Facebook to learn more about their involvement in the community.