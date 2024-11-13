Evergreen Credit Union hosts Member Appreciation Night

PORTLAND, ME — On October 26, Evergreen Credit Union proudly welcomed over 150 attendees to its annual Member Appreciation Night, held to celebrate and thank its dedicated members for their loyalty and commitment to the credit union. The highlight of the evening was an inspiring keynote address by retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Travis Mills, who shared his remarkable story of resilience and determination.

At Hannaford Hall on USM’s Portland campus, the event was filled with an atmosphere of appreciation and unity, underscoring Evergreen Credit Union’s commitment to creating a positive impact on the lives of its members and Maine’s communities. Attendees enjoyed a night of camaraderie with Community Partners, which culminated in Mills’ heartfelt message that captivated and motivated everyone present.

“We are honored to serve such a loyal and engaged membership,” said Evergreen Credit Union President/CEO, Jason Lindstrom. “Our members are at the heart of everything we do, and Member Appreciation Night is our way of showing our gratitude for their trust and support. Having Travis Mills as our guest speaker made this year’s event even more special.”

Travis Mills, a quadruple amputee who became one of only five soldiers from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to survive such severe injuries and later went on to establish the Travis Mills Foundation, delivered an inspiring talk about overcoming adversity, finding strength in community, and living life to the fullest.

Evergreen Credit Union is Maine’s 5th largest credit union, with over $564 million in assets and 6 locations serving all of southern Maine. They currently serve over 31,000 members in Maine’s six southern Maine counties. To become a member, visit one of their branches or visit https://www.egcu.org.

Evergreen Credit Union’s top Lending Partners are recognized for their work in a special awards ceremony at USM Portland’s Hannaford Hall.

