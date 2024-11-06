Maine State Chamber honors LA Metro Chamber

AUGUSTA, ME – The Maine State Chamber of Commerce held its annual meeting and dinner on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at the Augusta Civic Center in Augusta. In addition to hosting a U.S. Senate debate in partnership with NEWS CENTER Maine, the Chamber presented a leadership award to retiring Thomas College President Laurie G. Lachance and honored the Lewiston-Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce for their leadership and efforts following the October 2023 mass shooting tragedy in Lewiston. More than 400 people attended the Wednesday event.

The U.S. Senate debate was televised and streamed live and was moderated by NEWS CENTER Maine reporter and anchor Rob Caldwell. The four candidates for the U.S. Senate – incumbent U.S. Senator Angus King, Demi Kouzounas, David Costello, and Jason Cherry – participated.

Lachance received the Chamber’s “Dirigo Award” for her visionary leadership and decades of contributions and service to Maine. From 2012 to 2024, Lachance served as President of Thomas College in Waterville as the college’s 5th President and the first female and alumna to lead the college. From 2004-2012, Lachance was president and CEO of the Maine Development Foundation. Prior to MDF, she served three governors as Maine State Economist. Before joining state government, Lachance was the Corporate Economist at Central Maine Power Company. Lachance joins several Maine Governors, U.S. Senators, and Maine business leaders in receiving the Maine State Chamber’s “Dirigo Award.”

The Maine State Chamber recognized the Lewiston-Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce as the 2024 “Dana F. Connors Chamber of the Year” for their leadership, resilience, and commitment to rebuilding and revitalizing the Lewiston-Auburn community in response to the mass shooting tragedy that took place on October 25, 2023, claiming 18 lives and impacting hundreds of people and businesses in the Lewiston-Auburn region and beyond.

Maine State Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Patrick Woodcock said, “The Maine State Chamber is honored to pay tribute to Laurie Lachance for her invaluable leadership and contributions to Maine. Laurie’s career and leadership are a testament to her core belief in Maine and Maine people, and her commitment to achieving success through education opportunities. The Chamber is also honored to recognize the Lewiston-Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce for their leadership at the forefront of confronting a tragedy, organizing relief, and inspiring a community to find resilience.”

Woodcock added, “We appreciate the partnership with NEWS CENTER Maine in hosting the U.S. Senate debate before an audience of Chamber members and state and federal leaders and elected officials. We thank the four candidates for participating and sharing their views and priorities to address the major challenges Maine and the nation face.”

The Maine State Chamber also debuted its 2024 edition of OneVoice Maine magazine Wednesday, which pays tribute to Lachance with feature articles about Lachance’s life, career, impact, and legacy, and perspectives from her family, friends, and colleagues, including Governor Janet T. Mills and U.S. Senator Susan Collins.

To view the 2024 edition of OneVoice Maine magazine, please visit https://issuu.com/mainestatechamber/docs/onevoicemaine2024.