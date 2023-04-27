AUGUSTA, ME (April 22, 2023) — On Thursday, Sen. Dave LaFountain, D-Winslow, and Sen. Peggy Rotundo, D-Lewiston, welcomed Terrence Coley Sr. to the State House to perform the National Anthem.

“To hear such passion and heart during his rendition of the National Anthem was inspiring,” said Sen. LaFountain. “I’m honored that Terrence took the time to grace the State House with his extraordinary gift.”

Mr. Coley is a resident of Lewiston and works at Lawrence High School in Fairfield. He regularly performs the National Anthem before Lawrence High School athletic events and other regional sporting events. However, his rendition of the National Anthem recently landed him the opportunity to perform before an NBA game in Florida.

“It was so wonderful to meet Terrance today, and what a beautiful voice he has,” said Sen. Rotundo. “I thank Terrance for representing the City of Lewiston in such a positive light and I wish him continued success!”

From left: Sen. Peggy Rotundo, Terrance Coley Sr., Cathi Coley, and Sen. LaFountain