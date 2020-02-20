Maine Event Comedy presents Matt Barry at Craft Brew Underground

Maine Event Comedy presents New Hampshire’s Matt Barry at Craft Brew Underground, Friday, February 21 at 8 p.m. The show will also feature Al Ghanekar and David McLaughlin.

Barry has been a staple of the New England comedy scene for eight years. He’s performed in clubs, theaters, bars, and apartments. In 2013 he was crowned “New England’s Best Bar Comic” and in 2015, he took third place in “Last Comix Standing,” a competition between 120 comedians at Mohegan Sun Casino. He’s appeared on SiriusXM Satellite Radio and has opened for national acts including Tom Green, Gilbert Gottfried, and Harland Williams.

Portland’s Ghanekar left a full-time technology job to pursue stand-up comedy. He performs regularly throughout New England and has worked with national headliners at Gotham Comedy Club. Ghanekar has even found stage time in Sydney, Australia, and Mumbai, India.

McLaughlin hails from Billerica, Massachusetts and is not shy about taking his familial issues to the stage. He produces the Clean Comedy Showcase at ImprovBoston and was selected for the 2018 Salem Comedy Festival.

The show is for ages 21-and-older; admission is pay-what-you-can. Craft Brew Underground is located at 34 Court Street in Auburn. It was voted the No. 1 Craft Beer Bar in Maine and offers more than 200 choices of craft beer, cider, and wine. For more information, call/text (207) 513-0742 or email maineeventcomedy@gmail.com.