New Doctors in Training Treating Patients at CMMC

LEWISTON, ME (July 7, 2023) — Central Maine Medical Center (CMMC) recently welcomed the latest members of its Family Medicine Residency class.

The seven physicians will work at Central Maine Healthcare locations for the next few years as doctors in training and graduate in 2026.

Central Maine Family Medicine Residency provides comprehensive primary care services for patients of all ages. They also provide prenatal and obstetrical care and hospital care for adults, children and newborns. Care is delivered by a team of professionals that includes experienced family physicians, Family Medicine residents, nurse practitioners, psychologists, social workers, nurses and other clinical staff. This practice also offers osteopathic manipulation, a dermatology clinic, weekly procedure clinics, integrative medicine and a women’s health clinic. Group medical appointments are offered for diabetes, chronic pain and suboxone. Walk-in hours are available.

Among the first orders of business for the residents was donning their white coats as they began their work of treating patients.

We are so excited to welcome the Family Medicine Residency class of 2026!” said Bethany Picker, MD, medical residency director. They are seven new physicians who come from all over the country and are eager to serve our community. Please welcome them when you see them!”

Back left to right:

Alexander Babaoghli, DO, Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine of Midwestern University

Sarang Kumar, MD, Ross University School of Medicine

Front left to right:

Dillon Lawler, DO, Touro University Nevada College of Osteopathic Medicine

Robyn Rowell, DO, Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine, New York

Yukino Strong, MD, Medical College of Wisconsin

Amy Stedman, MD, University of Vermont Rober Larner College of Medicine

Ramneek Gill, MD, St. George’s University School of Medicine