Sabattus Rec Club holds annual Jingle Jog

MAINE — The Sabattus Rec Club running group held its annual Jingle Jog on Saturday, Dec. 21. The group traveled various routes in the village area spreading cheer, before returning for treats and mulled cider. This year’s turnout was the largest in the several years the group has been doing the Jingle Jog.

Also, the running group again held its annual toy drive for Loaves and Fishes this year, and had the most successful collection yet. Many thanks to community and running group members who donated to the drive.

The Rec Club Running group meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in front of Mixers nightclub on Sabattus Rd. Participants include runners, joggers, and walkers of all ages and abilities who match up and go out for 30-45 minutes of exercise. There is no charge and people are free to attend when they can and want to.

FMI, check out the Sabattus Rec Club Running Program page on Facebook, or email running@sabattusrec.com