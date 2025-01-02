Humane Society announces “Cold Paws, Warm Heart” raffle winners

LEWISTON, ME – The Greater Androscoggin Humane Society announces the winners of their “Cold Paws, Warm Heart” Annual Raffle. With over $12,500 in ticket sales the winners were: Saundra Martel of Turner winning $500 of home heating assistance and a handmade quilt, Joe Valecko of Lewiston with $300 of home heating assistance, Barbara Provencher of Falmouth with $200 of home heating assistance and Mary Brown of Rumford with $100 of home heating assistance. All proceeds from the raffle directly benefit the Humane Society.

The Greater Androscoggin Humane Society provides a safe haven for over 3,000 sick, homeless and abused animals in the greater Androscoggin area per year. The primary support for the shelter comes from fundraising events and donations of concerned citizens.

The Greater Androscoggin Humane Society is located at 55 Strawberry Avenue in Lewiston. If you are interested in learning more about volunteering at the Shelter or adopting an animal call 783-2311 or visit the website at www.SavingPetsInMaine.org. You can also join them on www.facebook/GAHumane.