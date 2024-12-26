Central Maine Healthcare welcomes new orthopedic provider

LEWISTON, ME — Central Maine Orthopedics is pleased to introduce its newest provider, Bruce Hamilton-Dick, MD.

Dr. Hamilton-Dick went to medical school at Albany Medical College and completed his residency at Albany Medical Center. He also did a fellowship at the University of Massachusetts in Orthopedics/Sports Medicine.

Dr. Hamilton-Dick is particularly passionate about musculoskeletal care and quality of life for his patients. “My job is to help people get old in the youngest way possible. And you can’t be a bystander in that game. You have to be all-in, and I want to be on your team,” he said.

“Dr. Hamilton-Dick is an excellent addition to our staff,” said Lauren Adey, MD, chief of Central Maine Orthopedics. “He brings nearly four decades of experience with him, specializing in both sports medicine and general orthopedics. This will be of tremendous benefit to our patients.”

Dr. Hamilton-Dick is certified by the American Board of Orthopedic Surgery. He was a physician for the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.

Central Maine Orthopedics has been named a Cigna Center of Excellence for hip and knee replacement. It has also been named a Blue Distinction Center by Blue Cross and Blue Shield.