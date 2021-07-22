T-Acadie featured at Sunset Concert

From PSPA

The three-person band T-Acadie entertained a small crowd at the second of the Sunset Concert Series events at the gazebo at Poland Spring Resort last week.

T-Acadie (pron. TEE-ah-kah-DEE) is a dance band and folk trio from Maine, part of the region including the Canadian maritime provinces known as Acadia. The band’s name is Cajun slang for “a little Acadia”.

The Sunset Concert Series is hosted by the Poland Spring Preservation Society, and will feature various Maine Bands at the gazebo on the main campus of the resort on Monday nights through the end of August.

The cajun band T-Acadie played to a small crowd last week at the second of the Sunset Concert Series events at Poland Spring Resort. Hosted by the Poland Spring Preservation Society, the concerts will take place on Monday nights through the end of August, at the resort’s gazebo. (Tsukroff photo)

T-Acadie band members are Pam Weeks on fiddle, mountain dulcimer, guitar, and singing; Jim Joseph on button accordion, 5-string banjo, mandolin, fiddle, jaw harp, percussion, feet, and singing; and Bill Olson on guitar, bass, singing, calling, This versatile group is equally at home playing for concerts, contradances, or Cajun dances.

They play a variety of music including traditional French Canadian and New England dance tunes; Cajun waltzes, two steps, Cajun blues, and Zydeco tunes; old time southern tunes and songs often sung a Capella in 3 part harmony.

Original tunes are written by band “tune smith”, Weeks, which range from sizzling reels and jigs to mesmerizing aires and sweet waltzes.

In a contra dance setting, they will get everyone moving to the beat with Quebecois reels and old timey southern “hoedowns”, but the evening will often be punctuated by Weeks singing a Cajun waltz, or by a contra dance done to a set of old time Cajun reels started off with just fiddle and ti’ fer (triangle).