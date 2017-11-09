AHCH’s Autumn Night Out fundraiser tops $100,000 

The 14th annual Autumn Night Out to benefit the hospice program at Androscoggin Home Care & Hospice was held at the Poland Springs Inn and Resort on October 20, and support garnered for the independent, non-profit organization exceeded all expectations.

The event raised more than $100,000, making it the most successful fundraiser of any kind in the organization’s history. The success was due in part to the contributions of sponsors, the many volunteers, those who donated auction items, and attendees who bid on auction items.

“The generosity of those who support our organization at events like Autumn Night Out continues to amaze,’’ said AHCH President and CEO Kenneth Albert. “The success of our community events helps to ensure that we can continue to meet the needs of all patients, regardless of their ability to pay. We are both grateful for and humbled by the support.”

Dinner was followed by a live auction led by Maine humorist Gary Crocker. Some interesting items up for bid included a Gulf of Maine tuna fishing expedition, an in-home dining experience with Hell’s Kitchen participant/celebrity chef Heidi Parent, an adult-sized wooden rocking horse, and an African safari.

One of the highlights of the evening was the launch of the Life Happens Fund, dedicated to providing support that cannot be received in another fashion to improve a patient’s quality of life. A video that told the story of AHCH’s ability to make a patient’s dying wish to see a Red Sox game at Fenway Park come true introduced the concept of the fund. Attendees responded with $16,000 in cash donations.