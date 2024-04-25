Auburn announces curbside brush collection 

AUBURN, ME – In recent months, Androscoggin County has been impacted by several extreme weather events. These declared state & federal emergencies have led to significant tree damage. In Auburn, city leaders have decided to implement a one-time Curbside Brush Collection event to help residents properly dispose of broken tree limbs, branches, and brush.

“If you drive through the city, the damage is still quite evident,” said City Manager Phil Crowell. “There are trees and limbs down everywhere. This is bigger than your usual spring yard work, and we feel it’s important to help residents clean up.”

“Our crews will begin the curbside collection on Monday, April 29, so residents should know that brush must be curbside no later than Sunday, April 28,” said Scott Holland, Director of Auburn Public Works. “We will not collect brush placed curbside after that date.”

Auburn’s curbside collection is for residential properties only and is strictly limited to tree waste and brush – no stumps, and no bags or piles of leaves. It’s important to note that no household bulky waste will be collected. All brush & limbs must be in neat piles, “butt-ends” toward the roadway. The piles must be easily reachable from the road, and due to the equipment that will be used to collect it, brush must NOT be placed near, under, or beside power lines or poles.

“If they prefer not to wait for our crews to arrive, residents can use the brush pile on Gracelawn Road, near Auburn Public Works,” added Holland. Residents are also welcome to deliver their brush directly to Jolly Gardener at 481 Spring Water Road (Route 122) in Poland (free).

Visit auburnmaine.gov for details on Auburn’s Curbside Brush Collection event.