Auburn Public Library Earth Day programs announced 

AUBURN, ME — Container Gardening Workshop

3:30-4:30 p.m.

Join the St. Mary’s Nutrition Center garden team on Earth Day to plant mini-greenhouse containers from recycled materials. Containers, soil, and seeds will be provided.

This is a free session for all ages, preceding the 5:00 p.m. program, “Creating Climate Resilient Gardens and Backyards,” presentation by Androscoggin Valley Water & Soil Conservation District.

Paper applications for 2024 community garden plots will also be available at both programs, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Visit http://linktr.ee/communitygardens for more information.

Reservations are requested but not required.

Climate Resilient Gardens and Backyards

5:00-7:00 p.m.

Learn how to make your backyard more resilient to a changing climate! There’s been a lot of scary conversations as we recognize stronger storms, warmer winters, and changing ecosystems; but we want to equip you with solutions you can implement TODAY! We’ll talk about ways to reduce your lawn (and associated maintenance) by swapping it for pollinator gardens, edible landscapes, rain gardens, vegetative buffers, groundcovers, wildflower meadows, and more. We’ll also highlight specific species to plant to support pollinators and other wildlife, prepare for a warming climate, and help with soil erosion. Create wildlife habitat, grow food for your family, and protect your local waterways while improving the appearance and functionality of your yard!

Presented by the Androscoggin Valley Water & Soil Conservation District, they will also highlight their new program – the Conservation Landscape Certification program– a free checklist available to help landowners improve their properties for wildlife habitat, water and soil quality, and overall ecosystem support.

After the workshop, stick around to ask questions, talk with staff, peruse helpful resources, and grab some free garden goodies! We’ll have seeds, gardening books, seed kits, garden tools, and an opportunity to win a free rain barrel! Snacks and refreshments will be provided. We look forward to seeing you there!

Reservations are requested but not required. This event is funded by the Androscoggin Valley Stormwater Working Group and the Davis Foundation

For more information on other upcoming programs offered at the Auburn Public Library, visit our website at auburnpubliclibrary.org.