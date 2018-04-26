“American Pickers” looking for unique antique collections in Maine

The hit documentary series “American Pickers” is planning to film in Maine soon and is looking for people in the area who have unique antique collections with interesting stories behind them.

The show explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on History by following Mike Wolfeand Frank Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s historic hidden treasures.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Mike and Frank are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. Their goal is to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

Mike and Frank have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or an accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location, and a description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com.

Please note that Mike and Frank only pick private collections, so they can’t visit stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses, or anything open to the public, and they can’t visit single items. For more information, call 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878).